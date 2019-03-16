The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District is seeking residents from Fulton County to fill seats.

The seat would be on the Chattahoochee River Basin Advisory Council, one of six councils in the 15-county region that help develop and implement water resources plans for the region. The councils provide input by representing the wide variety of stakeholders that rely on the region’s water resources, according to a press release.

The Metro Water District will soon begin work on the 2022 update to the Water Resource Management Plan and is looking for voices from diverse interest groups to participate in this process, the release said.

Individuals must reside within the river basin of the council for which they apply. The Chattahoochee River Basin covers all of Sandy Springs and Buckhead.

Fulton residents can apply here. The application is due May 3. For more information, contact the Metro Water District at 470-378-1551 or BAC@northgeorgiawater.com.