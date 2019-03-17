The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Feb. 7 through Feb. 21, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
400 block of Armour Drive — Feb. 8
3300 block of Lenox Road — Feb. 8
300 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue — Feb. 15
3100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 17
2600 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 18
Burglary-Residence
900 block of Huff Road — Feb. 11
400 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 11
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 13
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 13
3700 block of Vermont Road — Feb. 15
1100 block of LaVista Road — Feb. 16
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 16
3400 block of Valley Road — Feb. 17
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 18
3500 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 20
3400 block of Kingsboro Road — Feb. 20
Burglary- Non-Residence
2100 block of Hollywood Road — Feb. 7
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 8
3400 block of Lenox Road — Feb. 8
200 block of Armour Drive — Feb. 9
2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road — Feb. 9
2900 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 13
3200 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 17
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 18
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 19
Robbery
1300 block of Wesley Place — Feb. 7
Larceny
Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 there were 78 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 58 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, there were 24 reported incidents of auto theft.