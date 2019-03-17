The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Feb. 7 through Feb. 21, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

400 block of Armour Drive — Feb. 8

3300 block of Lenox Road — Feb. 8

300 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue — Feb. 15

3100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 17

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 18

Burglary-Residence

900 block of Huff Road — Feb. 11

400 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 11

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Feb. 13

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 13

3700 block of Vermont Road — Feb. 15

1100 block of LaVista Road — Feb. 16

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 16

3400 block of Valley Road — Feb. 17

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 18

3500 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 20

3400 block of Kingsboro Road — Feb. 20

Burglary- Non-Residence

2100 block of Hollywood Road — Feb. 7

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 8

3400 block of Lenox Road — Feb. 8

200 block of Armour Drive — Feb. 9

2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road — Feb. 9

2900 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 13

3200 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 17

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 18

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 19

Robbery

1300 block of Wesley Place — Feb. 7

Larceny

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 there were 78 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 58 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, there were 24 reported incidents of auto theft.