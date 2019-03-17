Perimeter Adult Learning Services, or PALS, has announced its Spring 2019 session begins on March 25 and runs for seven weeks through May 13 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Classes range from teaching about the Georgia film industry to world religions to home improvement.

Classes are held from 10 -11 a.m., 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. and the cost is $50 for the seven weeks.

The afternoon class is the Film Industry in Georgia with the executive directors of the Georgia Film Academy and the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, as well as representatives from location and casting companies, an agent, a screenwriter and a representative from the union representing the behind the scene workers.

The other classes are: How the World Worships, a view of the world’s major religions; Antarctica; Game Changers, people and events that changed America); Home Improvement; the Renaissance in Northern Europe; and Constitutional Amendments and Their Interpretation.

There will also be bridge and Mah Jongg.

Lunch, which runs from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m., can be purchased in advance for $8 or can be brought from home. Further information, including a more detailed summary of each class, can be found at www.palsonline.org or by calling the PALS office at 770-698-0801.