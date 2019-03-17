The Sandy Springs Innovation Center has announced a new partnership with the state of Georgia’s technology incubator that will bring new programming.

A shared workspace that serves as a start-up incubator, the Innovation Center was established by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce and opened its doors in 2017. In March, the center announced a new partnership with The Advanced Technology Development Center, the state of Georgia’s technology incubator.

The new partnership, the seventh for ATDC, is part of the organization’s goal to work with technology startups across Georgia and will provide the Innovation Center with services to support growing companies in Sandy Springs and North Perimeter, the press release said. The ATDC was established in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly which funds it each year.

The Innovation Center, located at 1000 Abernathy Road in the Northpark office complex, is a nonprofit spun out of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce with major funding from the Sandy Springs Development Authority and Comcast. In 2018, it went under a major reconfiguration with new furniture and new employees.

“SSIC is excited to partner with ATDC,” said Michael Robertson, the Innovation Center’s executive director. “Having the support of one of the nation’s leading programs in ATDC, we can provide world-class educational and collaboration that will build an innovation ecosystem to support businesses in Sandy Springs.”

The ATDC’s programming at the Innovation Center is slated to kick off in March with office hours. Programming, including consultation with an ATDC “entrepreneur-in-residence,” technology roundtables, and statewide webinars, will start in the following months, the release said.

“ATDC looks forward to working with SSIC to build a strong innovation culture within Sandy Springs,” said Ben Andrews, ATDC’s statewide program manager, in the release. “With the number of corporate and regional headquarters that call Sandy Springs home, there’s a great opportunity to tap into those companies and leverage their resources to build on that momentum.”