Electric scooters flooding Atlanta streets have made their way to Sandy Springs’ Roswell Road.

The controversial rentable scooters have been touted as increasing transportation options, but criticized for creating public safety concerns. Atlanta has banned the scooters from sidewalks and set fees for companies. The cities of Brookhaven and Dunwoody are weighing their options. Sandy Springs does not have an ordinance up for consideration.

Mayor Rusty Paul did comment on the scooters, saying he sees the pros and cons involved, while giving a brief update on state legislation during the Feb. 5 City Council meeting. They are “good for last-mile connectivity,” filling the gap between a destination and a public transit stop, and are a “technology that’s here to stay,” Paul said. But they can create public safety issues and “conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles,” he said.

Sandy Springs spokesperson Sharon Kraun said the city is not currently planning to introduce regulations.

“We are monitoring the legislative issues related to this matter and evaluating any potential impacts,” Kraun said in an email. “At this point, we do not have any proposed changes to our existing codes.”

Eight scooters from Bird, one of the main companies, were seen lined up outside a vacant business at the Carpenter Drive and Roswell Road intersection March 17.

Sandy Springs has not taken any official action regulating or prohibiting the scooters. The Atlanta City Council in January approved an ordinance to ban scooter riders from sidewalks, keeping them on streets, bicycle lanes and multiuse paths only. Other regulations include charging scooter companies a fee of $12,000 for the first 500 vehicles and $50 for each additional one.

Dunwoody City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch and Mayor Denis Shortal have said they’d like to see a regional approach taken to regulating the scooters by teaming up with area cities such as Brookhaven and Sandy Springs to write an ordinance.

Brookhaven is currently crafting its own scooter ordinance and is expected to introduce it at its next City Council meeting March 26.

Update: This article has been updated with comment from Sandy Springs.