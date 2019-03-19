Volunteers are needed for Brookhaven’s storm drain marker event from on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to park and meet at the cul-de-sac at Triple Creek Court off East Nancy Creek Drive at 9:45 a.m. to receive instructions and materials.

The project will focus on the East Nancy Creek/Berkford Circle/Brawley Circle/Perimeter Summit Parkway areas. Volunteers will glue plastic discs to storm drains reminding residents that “No Dumping” helps protect the environment. The city will provide all materials needed for this event.

To register, email Stormwater@BrookhavenGA.gov .