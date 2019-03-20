The following information, involving events reported in Buckhead Feb. 21 through March 9, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
2400 block of Morosgo Way — Feb. 25
2300 block of Bolton Road — Feb. 25
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25
300 block of Pharr Road — March 4
1700 block of Brookwood Valley Circle — March 4
1100 block of Woodland Avenue — March 8
Burglary-Residence
500 block of Spring Valley Road — Feb. 21
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Feb. 21
100 block of West Wieuca Road — Feb. 26
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Feb. 28
4200 block of River Green Drive — March 4
2100 block of Lenox Road — March 8
Burglary-Non-Residence
3100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 23
2600 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 23
2000 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 24
3400 block of Lakeside Drive — Feb. 25
1100 block of Sheridan Road — Feb. 26
100 block of West Wieuca Road — Feb. 26
3400 block of Lenox Road — March 3
2100 block of Piedmont Road — March 3
2100 block of Piedmont Road — March 5
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 8
Robbery
500 block of Lindbergh Place — Feb. 24
4300 block of Roswell Road — March 2
900 block of Huff Road — March 2
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — March 3
700 block of Morosgo Drive — March 8
Larceny
Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, there were 30 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 50 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between March 1 and March 9, there were 29 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 34 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, there were 14 reported incidents of auto theft. Between March 1 and March 9, there were 16 reported incidents of auto theft.