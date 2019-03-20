The following information, involving events reported in Buckhead Feb. 21 through March 9, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

2400 block of Morosgo Way — Feb. 25

2300 block of Bolton Road — Feb. 25

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25

300 block of Pharr Road — March 4

1700 block of Brookwood Valley Circle — March 4

1100 block of Woodland Avenue — March 8

Burglary-Residence

500 block of Spring Valley Road — Feb. 21

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Feb. 21

100 block of West Wieuca Road — Feb. 26

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 27

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Feb. 28

4200 block of River Green Drive — March 4

2100 block of Lenox Road — March 8

Burglary-Non-Residence

3100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 23

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 23

2000 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 24

3400 block of Lakeside Drive — Feb. 25

1100 block of Sheridan Road — Feb. 26

100 block of West Wieuca Road — Feb. 26

3400 block of Lenox Road — March 3

2100 block of Piedmont Road — March 3

2100 block of Piedmont Road — March 5

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — March 8

Robbery

500 block of Lindbergh Place — Feb. 24

4300 block of Roswell Road — March 2

900 block of Huff Road — March 2

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — March 3

700 block of Morosgo Drive — March 8

Larceny

Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, there were 30 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 50 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between March 1 and March 9, there were 29 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 34 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, there were 14 reported incidents of auto theft. Between March 1 and March 9, there were 16 reported incidents of auto theft.