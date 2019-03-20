Road work on Dunwoody’s Roberts Drive is underway to prepare for next year’s opening of the new Austin Elementary School. The $1.35 million project includes adding a new traffic light at the school’s main entrance, more turn lanes and new sidewalks.

Currently the relocation of utilities is taking place, including Georgia Power poles that will be located to the old Austin Elementary School site.

Later this summer, a new traffic signal and pedestrian crossing will be installed at the school’s north driveway, which will also serve as the main public entrance to the school and the Dunwoody Nature Center. The entrance currently being used for construction will become the bus lane for the school.

The improvements include turn lanes into and out of the main entrance to the school, a new sidewalk on the west side of Roberts Drive and a widening of the sidewalk to 8 feet on the east side of Roberts Drive.

Companies will be relocating utilities for the next several months as part of the project followed by drainage pipe installation, concrete curb and sidewalk construction between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Verdon Drive, according to city officials.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is providing a $300,000 grant for the school safety improvements.