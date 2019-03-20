Four people were arrested March 19 in Brookhaven by federal authorities who said the suspects face state criminal charges on methamphetamine. More charges are possible, according to authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations officials executed a state search warrant at a house in the 1500 block of Dresden Drive late Thursday afternoon and several Brookhaven Police officers were called to the scene to assist.

Four people were arrested, according to Bryan Cox, ICE spokesperson.

“ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a state search warrant at the location resulting in four arrests. Persons are in custody on state criminal charges pertaining to methamphetamine at present,” Cox said in an email. “Due to ongoing federal investigation I cannot get into greater detail.”