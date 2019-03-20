Five teenagers were injured in a crash on Johnson Ferry Road late March 18, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

All five of the vehicle’s occupants were injured, and three are still hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. The 16-year-old driver was licensed with an instructional permit, police said. Charges are pending.

The driver lost control of the Ford Expedition and the vehicle struck a tree on the side of the roadway, police said.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near Barnard Place, a residential street close to the Chattahoochee River, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.