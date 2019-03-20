Two men are in custody and charged with murder in the Feb. 9 killing of a man at a Buckhead bar, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Sean Mobley was shot to death in an early-morning incident outside the Hole in the Wall bar at 3177 Peachtree Road in Buckhead Village.

Barrett Green, 24, and Rodney Hammond, 25, were recently arrested and accused of murder, according to APD. Green was also charged with hit-and-run, tampering with evidence, and aiding or permitting another to escape, police say.