A man was shot by Sandy Springs police March 21 and later died, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandy Springs police shut down Northwood Drive, off of Roswell Road near I-285, in the morning, according to tweet from the department.

The GBI, which regularly investigates officer-involved shootings, later said in a tweet that the victim died. No officers were injured in the incident, according to the GBI.

A Sandy Springs police spokesperson has not responded to a request for more information.