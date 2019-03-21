A Sandy Springs man has been convicted of child molestation and sentenced to 100 years in prison, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office announced March 21.

Shakir Cole, 38, was arrested in 2015 after a 13-year-old victim accused him of molesting her while she was babysitting his young children. Two other victims came forward after the police investigation began, the DA’s office said in a press release.

The second victim, who was 12 at the time, told police she was also asked to babysit and then was molested. The other victim was 16 and said that Cole molested her on several different occasions, according to the release.

Cole was sentenced to 100 years in prison to serve 95 with the rest on probation, according to the release.

One of the victims thanked Assistant District Attorney Shaniqua Christian and Deputy Chief Investigator Donna Kimbrell in the press release for their work that led to the conviction.

“We are finally putting away a man that has been preying on innocent women and children,” the victim said. “Above all else, we thank God for giving us the strength and protection to see justice is served for, not only our girls but any other girls that have yet to come forward.”