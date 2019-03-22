Five suspects – including a mother and her son – have been charged in relation to a Feb. 17 Buckhead jewelry store burglary and a Cobb County home invasion that police say helped the robbers pull it off.

Police say a group of robbers emptied two safes at Icebox Diamonds & Watches at 3255 Peachtree Road after forcing their way into a manager’s Cobb home at gunpoint and gaining keys and lock combinations. The robbers stole jewelry, cash and an SUV from the home as well, police say.

On the morning of March 22, Atlanta Police arrested the following people at two locations in the city: Gregory Andrews, 34; Tameka Lashon Croskey, 44; Jose Hernandez Pearson, 38; and Meisha Sims, 31. Also charged in the case is Crysell Croskey, 29, who police say is Tameka Croskey’s son and was already in Fulton County custody on an unrelated charge.

All the suspects face “numerous felony charges,” including burglary, theft and narcotics and weapons violations, police say.

The Atlanta and Cobb County police departments are collaborating on the investigation and say that further charges will be forthcoming in Cobb.