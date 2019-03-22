The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 22-23, southbound to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 22-24, northbound to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 22-23, southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 22-24, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, oen right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 22-24, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Connector and I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 24-25, northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

March 22-24, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

March 22-23, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

March 23-25, westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

March 22-23, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 22-24, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 23-24, westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 24-25, eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, four left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 24-25, eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On March 26 and 29, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On March 22-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes between Spalding Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

On March 23-24, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Spalding Drive at Ga. 400 will have a lane shift to one right lane.

On March 31, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes between Lenox Road and Northridge Road.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.