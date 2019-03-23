Buckhead’s Mountain Way Common park has received a $3,000 grant that will support ongoing cleanup and reforestation work led by a local Eagle Scout.

Matthew Keagle of Troop 370, sponsored by St. James United Methodist Church, has been working on the 13-acre park at 4134 North Ivy Road since 2016, amassing over 1,100 volunteer hours, according to park partner group Livable Buckhead.

He and the parks’ friends group have now received a total of $12,000 in grant funds for reforestation. The $3,000 Restoration and Resilience Grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation will help them plant 100 trees, plus native flowers and shrubs. That work started March 9 with Keagle leading 28 volunteers on work in the park.

“Matthew Keagle and Boy Scout Troop 370 have been ideal partners in the continuing development of Mountain Way Common” said Marvin Pastel, president of the Friends of Mountain Way Common, in a press release. “Matthew had a vision about how to address some of our challenges with invasive plants and tree canopy and hit the ground running. Without the leadership and support of Matthew and the Scouts, our park would not be the wonderful greenspace that it is today.”

Mountain Way Common is a neighborhood-created park that runs beneath Ga. 400 and along a valley of Nancy Creek.