Sandy Springs is drafting a master plan for its trail system.

The city has contracted with the PATH Foundation to create the plan, according to a presentation at the City Council’s March 19 meeting.

The foundation will collect data, create design guidelines, estimate costs and recommend priorities.

The contract with the PATH Foundation cost $79,200. The Sandy Springs Conservancy contributed $25,000, the presentation said.

Public outreach will occur over the next four to six months. The master plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year.