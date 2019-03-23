Mayor Denis Shortal will give Dunwoody’s 10th annual State of the City on April 11 at the Crowne Plaza Ravinia, 4355 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The event is free and open to the public with a reception at 6 p.m. and the address beginning at 7 p.m.

Shortal is expected to share his thoughts on the the city’s social and economic climate as well as his vision for the Dunwoody’s future.

The event is sponsored by the city and the Rotary Club of Dunwoody.

Parking at the Crowne Plaza Ravinia parking deck is complimentary