Brookhaven’s 5th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is being held Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, and will feature music headliners Smash Mouth and the Wallflowers.

Because a large crowd is expected, the city is putting has set some parking directions for attendees:

Only ADA Parking will be allowed at Blackburn Park. People are encouraged to use MARTA and follow the signs from the Brookhaven rail station, or utilize free shuttle parking at the following locations:

·MARTA Brookhaven Rail Station, 4047 Peachtree Road NE

·Marist School, 3790 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

·Montgomery Elementary School, 3995 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

·Ashford Green, 4170 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

·Murphey Candler Park, 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive

All festival attendees should refrain from using residential and retail parking areas in the Blackburn Park area. All visitors are welcome, but local parking regulations will be enforced.

The schedules for each day:

Saturday, March 30:

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Splash Artist Market open

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Kidz Zone open

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pet World open

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Food Court open

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Classic Car Show (Saturday only)

10:30 a.m. Dahlonega Dog Show (in Pet World)

12-1 p.m. HONNA (main stage)

12:30 p.m. Dahlonega Dog Show (in Pet World)

1 p.m. The Braves Heavy Hitters (main stage)

1:30-2:30 p.m. The Romantics (main stage)

2 p.m. Dahlonega Dog Show (in Pet World)

3-4 p.m. Spin Doctors (main stage)

4:30-6 p.m. Smash Mouth (main stage)

Sunday, March 31:

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Splash Artist Market open

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Kidz Zone open

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pet World open

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Food Court open

10:30 a.m. Dahlonega Dog Show (in Pet World)

10:45 a.m. Pet Parade line up (in Pet World)

12-1 p.m. Wesley Cook (main stage)

12:30 p.m. Dahlonega Dog Show (in Pet World)

1:30-2:30 p.m. Josie Dunn (main stage)

2 p.m. Dahlonega Dog Show (in Pet World)

3-4 p.m. The Marias (main stage)

4:30-6 p.m. Wallflowers (main stage)