The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber annual meeting luncheon featuring keynote speaker Bob Rathbun, the voice of the Atlanta Hawks, will be held Thursday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fogo de Chao, 4671 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
Registration is due by Monday, March 25, by emailing britney@perimeterchamber.com. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The event will include a review of the past year and forecast for 2019, honoring of retiring board directors, installation of new board directors, and passing of the gavel from 2018 board chair Jeanne Landry of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital to 2019 chair, Bill Baker, general manager of Perimeter Mall.
Directors whose terms expired at the closure of 2018 include:
- Tim Cahill, Director of Sales & Marketing at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, General Board Member
- Robert Dunn, HR Director at State Farm Insurance Company, General Board Member
- Jonathan Rosen, Regional CEO at Synovus, Secretary
- Charles Shuler, General Manager at Maggiano’s Little Italy, Director at Large
- David Toolan, Deputy General Counsel at CRH Americas, Inc., Immediate Past Chair
2019’s new Board of Directors include:
- Shirley Borghi, Operations Director at TrustLogics, Director Term Ending 2019
- Ann Hanlon, Executive Director, Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, 2019 Director at Large
- Dr. Tina Philpot, Department Chair & Professor of Economics at Georgia State University Perimeter College, Director Term Ending 2021
- Joann Schuster, Operations Manager in Underwriting at State Farm Insurance Company, Director Term Ending 2021