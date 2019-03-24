The Sandy Springs City Council gave final approval to the plan to build hotel and office buildings on Barfield Road and Mount Vernon Highway at its March 19 meeting.

The 14-year-old plan to bring two new buildings to Barfield Road at Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs originally called for office buildings, but a hotel was later added, a change requiring city approval.The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval at its Feb. 26 meeting.

The 3.7-acre lot at 6403 Barfield Road sits west of Ga. 400 and is adjacent to the Promenade at Northplace condo development.

The original plan, under the name NorthPlace, was for two multistory buildings that have office space and retail on the bottom floor. One of those buildings is now expected to be a 10-story Aloft hotel, an upscale brand owned by hotel chain Marriott.

Under the zoning conditions, the hotel is limited to six stories and the office building to 10 stories.

The Autumn Chace townhome community opposed the plan until language was added to ensure only one of the buildings would be a hotel and to limit the hours for hotel bars and live entertainment.