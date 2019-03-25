Dunwoody Police are searching for a suspect in his late teens or early 20s who allegedly broke out windows at a home on Wynterhall Lane using a baseball bat.

The incident occurred on March 24 at about 1:30 a.m. Police said officers were called to the scene about a possible burglary in process.

Several of the house’s front windows were broken, according to police. The crime was recorded on the resident’s security camera and shows a white male suspect in a black leather jacket, white shirt, aviator sunglasses and black pants and wielding a pink baseball bat.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Det. Tim Waldron at 678-382-6911 or email at Tim.Waldron@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made at dunwoodypolice.com.