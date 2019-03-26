Repair work on a leaky pipe starting April 2 has the potential to cause widespread water outages or low pressure, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has announced “out of an abundance of caution.”

The department says it does not expect an outage, but wants residents to be aware of the possibility and suggests “having alternative means of water supply on standby.”

The repair work will start at 8 a.m. and continue until the leak is fixed. For more information, see the department’s website here.

The leaky pipe is at the 14th Street Waterworks Facility near the Hemphill Steam Pumping Station, the department said.

The department came under criticism for a December 2018 water outage and confusing alert notices that followed a pump problem at the Hemphill treatment plant on 17th Street.