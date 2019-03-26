After a nationwide search that attracted 69 applicants, the city of Brookhaven found its new deputy police chief from within its own department.

Chief Gary Yandura named Brandon Gurley as the new deputy chief at the City Council’s March 26 meeting. The promotion was effective immediately.

Yandura said Gurley was the first officer he called to help him start up Brookhaven’s police department shortly after the city incorporated six years ago.

Hired as a lieutenant, Gurley was promoted to major in 2014. He has been the manager of the Uniform Patrol Divisions and the public information officer.

Before joining the Brookhaven Police Department, Gurley was an officer at the Sandy Springs Police Department and served 13 years with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department.

The City Council approved at the meeting an amendment to the city code to authorize an amended position list for the pay ranges of major and deputy chief. The amendment followed the council’s decision in January to boost police pay significantly.

The new pay ranges for major is a minimum of $70,471 and maximum of $121,500. The pay range for deputy chief is a minimum of $79,628 and maximum of $136,000.

The new pay ranges for officers, sergeants and lieutenants approved in January bumped the minimum salary up by about 13 percent and the maximum by about 6 percent. That means the lowest pay for a rookie officer jumped from $42,406 to $48,500.

The city hired the professional firm of Morris B. McDaniel to conduct a leadership assessment after a nationwide search was concluded. Four finalists were then vetted by a citizen panel of residents and subject matter experts, including:

Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett of the Rome Police Department

Chief John King of the Doraville Police Department

Kim Gokce, founder of the Cross Keys Foundation

LaShawn McMillan, principal of Ashford Park Elementary School

Former Deputy Chief Juan Grullon resigned in November following a sexual harassment allegation made by a fellow officer, which Grullon denied.