The plan to turn Buckhead’s Wieuca Road/Phipps Boulevard intersection into a roundabout is back on the agenda, with a public meeting scheduled for April 24.

Long worked on by the city and the Buckhead Community Improvement District, the concept was last seen in a 2017 public meeting. It stalled over some community criticism, then funding shortfalls in the city’s TSPLOST and Renew Atlanta bond programs. The city recently recommended keeping the project on that funding list.

The meeting is scheduled for April 24, 6-8 p.m. at Wieuca Road Baptist Church, 3626 Peachtree Road N.E.

For more information, call 404-330-6165 or see the Renew Atlanta’s website page about the project here.