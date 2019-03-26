Stacey Harris, a longtime civic activist and current member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, has announced she is running for Dunwoody City Council.

Harris said in the written announcement she is running for the seat currently held by Councilmember Terry Nall. Nall has announced he is running for mayor.

“I am committed to making Dunwoody a community for everyone through new ideas, smart planning and transparency of actions. I want people and businesses to be proud of our city,” Harris said.

Harris has served as chair of the city’s Sustainability Committee and is a past president of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. She has also served on the board of the Dunwoody Nature Center, been involved with the Dunwoody Community Garden and the Kingswood School Board.

She helped create the Walk to School Day in the city and has served on the Fourth of July Parade Committee.

Harris is the director of the gymnastics program at Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in International Politics and Economics from Middlebury College. She was awarded a Watson Fellowship and spent a year living in Moscow, Russia.

Following her fellowship, Stacey worked for the 1994 Goodwill Games in St. Petersburg, Russia. After returning to the Unites States, Harris moved to Atlanta and worked for the 1996 Olympics.

“I believe my many roles within city government and civic organizations have given me unique insight and that, with proper planning, the reality of high-quality residential life and a city attractive to businesses are both attainable,” she said.

The city election is Nov. 5.