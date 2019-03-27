Atlanta’s bulk trash collection service will switch April 1 to a system of scheduled-only pick-ups. And residents will be limited to 12 bulk pick-ups a year without extra charge, with additional pick-ups costing $325 each.

Starting on that date, bulk trash pick-up must be scheduled at least one business day in advance by calling 311 or going to ATL311.com. The pick-up will be available Mondays through Fridays and subject to availability.

Bulk trash generally means oversized items. Atlanta’s definition includes: more than 20 bags of yard trimmings; “white goods,” such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and stoves; two or more sofas; three or more mattresses; sleeper sofas; bedroom suites; and dining room sets.

The city will not accept tires, motor vehicle parts, building materials or construction waste.

Bulk trash that is set out for pick-up without advanced scheduling will be considered illegal dumping and subject to citations as code violations. The $325 unscheduled pick-up charge will be imposed as well. For any such violations through June 30, residents will receive a written warning, according to the city.

The changes to the bulk trash pick-up goes along with adjustments to the city’s solid waste rate fees. Later this year, the single-family residential fee will increase slightly, while a previous system of charging based on a property’s street frontage will be eliminated.

For more information, see the Office of Solid Waste Services website here.