DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond signed an executive order this week to create a DeKalb Charter Review Commission to analyze the county’s form of government. The county has faced ongoing criticism for its CEO form of government in which voters elect the top county official.

“The signing of the executive order is evidence that DeKalb is ready to work with our local leaders and stakeholders to thoroughly examine the county’s current form of governance and improve the delivery of services to all of our citizens,” Thurmond said in a press release.

The executive order was also signed by Commissioner Jeff Rader, presiding officer of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners; state Rep. Karla Drenner, who chairs the DeKalb House delegation; and state Sen. Emanuel Jones, who chairs the DeKalb Senate delegation.

In 2018, DeKalb state legislators worked with Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners to develop the purpose and framework of the commission.

The Charter Review Commission will be be made up of 17-members to conduct a comprehensive review of the DeKalb County Organizational Act with the goal of identifying ways to improve the form of government. The commission will meet from May 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. A final report is expected by Dec. 31, 2020.

DeKalb is the only county in Georgia in which voters elect the chief executive, who runs the government. Last year, former state Reps Megan Hanson, a Brookhaven Republican, and Tom Taylor, a Dunwoody Republican, introduced a bill to eliminate the CEO form of government, bypassing input from the Democratic-led DeKalb delegation.

DeKalb Commissioner Nancy Jester, a Dunwoody Republican, testified last year in favor of the bill to members of the General Assembly. The bill did not make it out of committee.

Hanson lost her bid for reelection to Matthew Wilson, a Brookhaven Democrat. Taylor did not seek reelection and his seat was won by Dunwoody Democrat Mike Wilensky.