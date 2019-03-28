The Brookhaven City Council has approved a pay raise for its city manager, as well as a bonus for his “exemplary performance” in meeting the council’s goals for the year.

The council approved at its March 26 meeting to increase City Manager Christian Sigman’s salary, retroactive to Jan. 1, to $190,000. His salary had been $183,420.

The council also approved an $11,000 bonus for Sigman’s performance in 2018. The money is to go into his retirement account. The amendment to Sigman’s contract states the bonus is “based on the city manager’s exemplary performance in carrying out the goals and tasks established by the council in the city’s annual budget and in the Capital Improvement Plan.”

Some of the goals council set last year that are now underway include construction of the first mile of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, slated to be completed by the end of the year; voter approval of a $40 million parks bond; and design completion of the new public safety headquarters to be constructed using special local option sales tax dollars that is expected to break ground this year.

Last year Sigman received a $3,420 pay raise and a $5,420 bonus. He was hired by the council in 2016 with a $180,000 salary.