Trees that were recently cut down as part of the road improvement project for the new Austin Elementary School are set to be converted into tables, sitting stumps and trail borders at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

The city recently cut down 16 trees as part of construction of a new intersection on Roberts Road where the Dunwoody Nature Center and the new 900-seat Austin Elementary School will share a main entrance. The school will open next year.

How the trees will be used:

The trunk of the giant oak at the entrance will be turned into several game tables placed throughout the park.

Larger limbs will become sitting “stumps” for campers.

Logs will be used as borders for trails. “Our trails need maintenance, so this will kickstart that effort,” Cowan said in the release.

Smaller limbs will be cut into woodchips to be spread long the trails.

“As a nature center, we obviously hate to see any native trees removed, but we understand the need for the new intersection and that sometimes good trees do have to be removed,” said Dunwoody Nature Center Executive Director Michael Cowan in a press release. “I thought it would be a great idea if we could make lemonade out of the lemons and find a good natural use for the trees.”

Dunwoody’s policy is to replace trees that are removed for city projects. On this project, the city is also using special construction techniques to build a new sidewalk while preserving 10 large hardwoods, according to city officials.

The Dunwoody Nature Center plans to work with Eagle Scout candidates and other volunteers to reuse the trees, Cowan said.