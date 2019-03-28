Joshua Williams has been named the city of Atlanta’s new chief operating officer, effective July 1, by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Williams is currently deputy COO and became familiar to Buckhead residents for his supervision of the recent process of prioritizing projects on the TSPLOST and Renew Atlanta bond program lists. He drew applause at public meetings for apologizing for the programs’ budget issues and his desire to rebuild trust.

Williams will replace Richard Cox, an “executive on loan” from Cox Automotive, in the COO position, which oversees most city departments. Williams previously served as COO for DeKalb County Schools.

“The city of Atlanta is truly fortunate to have the caliber of public servant found in Joshua Williams,” said Bottoms in a press release. “With Joshua’s steady hand at the operations helm, the administration will continue to enhance city services to become the most efficient, customer-focused and unrivaled municipality in the nation.”