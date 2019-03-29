Dunwoody Police have arrested one suspect in a baseball bat attack on a home and are seeking a second unidentified suspect.

An image of a suspect in the Wynterhall Lane vandalism, issued by the Dunwoody Police Department. (Special)

In the early morning March 24 attack on Wynterhall Lane, the house’s windows were smashed. The case drew special notoriety as police released security camera footage showing a suspect wielding a pink baseball bat while wearing what appeared to be a black leather jack and aviator sunglasses.

Chadwick Hampton Weeks, 24, of Tucker is charged with felony criminal damage to property, police say. They are also seeking a second suspect.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Tim Waldron at (678) 382-6911 or Tim.Waldron@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made via dunwoodypolice.com or through a text program at crimereports.com.

