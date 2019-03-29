Dunwoody Police have arrested one suspect in a baseball bat attack on a home and are seeking a second unidentified suspect.

In the early morning March 24 attack on Wynterhall Lane, the house’s windows were smashed. The case drew special notoriety as police released security camera footage showing a suspect wielding a pink baseball bat while wearing what appeared to be a black leather jack and aviator sunglasses.

Chadwick Hampton Weeks, 24, of Tucker is charged with felony criminal damage to property, police say. They are also seeking a second suspect.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Tim Waldron at (678) 382-6911 or Tim.Waldron@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made via dunwoodypolice.com or through a text program at crimereports.com.