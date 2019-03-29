The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

April 1-3, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

April 2-3, ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 1-6, southbound between Abernathy Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 1-6, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 3-6, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwood Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

March 29-30, southbound between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

April 1-3, northbound at Carpenter Drive, one right lane, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On March 30-31, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Spalding Drive at Ga. 400 will have a lane shift to one right lane.

On April 1-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound ramp to I-285 westbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.