Thousands of people flocked to Brookhaven’s 5th annual Cherry Blossom Festival, a two-day music and arts festival held March 30-31 at Blackburn Park. Sunny skies and a star-studded rock-and-roll lineup including The Romantics drew the big crowds along with other headliners including the Spin Doctors, Smash Mouth and the Wallflowers.

Photos by Phil Mosier.