Thousands of people flocked to Brookhaven’s 5th annual Cherry Blossom Festival, a two-day music and arts festival held March 30-31 at Blackburn Park. Sunny skies and a star-studded rock-and-roll lineup including The Romantics drew the big crowds along with other headliners including the Spin Doctors, Smash Mouth and the Wallflowers.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Blackburn Park’s new open space playground was a popular spot for kids during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
Carol Adams with her rescue dog, Zoey, wait to hear The Romantics on March 30 at Blackburn Park.
Patti O’Reilly, left, gives tennis lessons to Brady Robb, 6. O’Reilly is a tennis instructor at Blackburn Park.
Pradnya Pawar, far left, takes a photo of Barry, the Brookhaven Police mascot, with her daughters Vaishnari Pawar, 7,, and Sanvi Paw, 3, and their dad, Sandip Pawar.
The Artist Market was a popular spot for festival attendees.
Popular ’80s band The Romantics performed on Saturday, March 30, at the Cherry Blossom Festival.
Mary Grace Gaskin and her father, John Gaskin, are huge fans of The Romantics. Mary Grace, who has a large collection of classic rock vinyl records, brought this album and had the band sign it after their performance. “I own over a hundred classic rock and roll vinyl records, and this is the very first album I ever purchased. Having the band sign it is a real treat,” she said.
Blackburn Park’s main lawn was covered with Cherry Blossom Festival attendees in front of the main stage.
James Sucuka pushes Nicholas Sucuka, 8; Parker Sucuka, 11; and Dylan Moriarty, 12, on a swing at Blackburn Park during the Cherry Blossom Fest.