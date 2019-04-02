The City Springs Theatre Company’s second season will bring five new shows to Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, including the musical version of well-known films “Mary Poppins” and “Sister Act.”

All the shows will be performed in the Performing Arts Center Byers Theatre in the City Springs complex.

The company’s inaugural season brought “42nd Street,’ “Elf: The Musical” and “South Pacific” to City Springs’ opening year and holiday season. That season has not wrapped up and will finish with “Billy Elliot: The Musical” in May and “Hairspray” in July.

The company was formed in 2017 to bring Broadway-style shows to the Byers Theatre. It’s not technically an in-house theater company, but operates as an affiliate of the Performing Arts Center.

The second season will bring a musical version of the book series and classic Disney film “Mary Poppins”; Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn”; the Tony award-winning “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”; a musical comedy based on the 1992 film “Sister Act”; and “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” a comedy based on the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

The shows will run on the following dates:

“Mary Poppins,” Sept. 13-22

“Holiday Inn,” Dec. 13-22

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” March 6-15, 2020

“Sister Act,” May 1-10, 2020

“Monty Python’s Spamalot,” July 10-19, 2020

Season tickets are available for purchase by calling 404-477-4365 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, visit cityspringstheatre.com.