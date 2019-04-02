The Select plans to open in April, filling the last empty restaurant storefront in the City Springs complex.

The Select, a spin-off of the popular Paces & Vine restaurant in Vinings, is set to open in late April, but doesn’t have an exact date yet, it announced.

City Springs is a 14-acre mixed-use civic center that includes housing and retail, City Hall, a large park and the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. It opened in phases last and the restaurants and businesses have been opening individually since.

A year ago, the city announced that four restaurants, including The Select, would open in City Springs.

The other three restaurants have already opened and include: Café Vendôme, the sister location of the popular French bakery on Roswell Road; Flower Child, a health-food restaurant offering grain bowls and wraps; and Nam Kitchen, a Vietnamese restaurant.

The Select will offer entrees and small plates inspired by American and European cuisine, alongside cocktails, wine and beer from its full bar, according to a press release.

The restaurant had an extensive constructive process, including building a glass-enclosed patio on the front, changing the building’s façade. The patio also has a terrace overlooking a view of City Springs’ park and fountains below, the release said.

The Public Facilities Authority, which is the City Council acting in a different role to review City Springs plans, approved the design change in October last year.

The restaurant is opening on the west side of the main City Springs building, which holds City Hall and the Performing Arts Center.

For more information, visit citysprings.com or theselectatl.com.