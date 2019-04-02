U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath paid local mayors a visit in March to see local government in action and discuss transit and transportation.

McBath toured the Sandy Springs with Mayor Rusty Paul and attended the March 19 City Council meeting, where she made brief comments.

She also held a transportation roundtable with elected officials, including Paul and Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, according to a city of Brookhaven newsletter.

McBath, a Democrat, represents the 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. State Sen. Brandon Beach and former 6th District Rep. Karen Handel, both Republicans, have announced candidacies for the seat in the 2020 election.