Cross Keys High School in Brookhaven is partnering with a Hispanic-owned construction company to teach students new construction skills and find jobs.

P2K, a company located in Chamblee, is offering the students hands-on workshops and internships. P2K specializes in civil infrastructure projects, such as roads, pedestrian paths and airport runways, among others.

The construction company initiated the collaborative program with the Center for Technology Career Education at Cross Keys High, a press release said.

“P2K has a strong commitment to provide young people with educational opportunities and job opportunities,” said Guiomar Obregon, co-owner and General Manager of the company. “This is why we have started the partnership with Cross Keys, through which we offer professional internships and employment to students interested in starting their career in construction.”