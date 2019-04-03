The Peachtree Creek Greenway logo and designs for the signage to be used along the 3-mile stretch in Brookhaven incorporates the city’s logo’s blue-and-green motif as well as a multi-colored element to represent the city’s diversity, according to city officials.

Moe Trebuchon, project manager for the Greenway first-mile construction now underway between North Druid Hills and Briarwood roads, presented the logo and signage designs to the City Council during its March 26 work session meeting.

A broad array of shapes that look like stones and designed in various colors are enclosed by a blue and green wavy line to represent the Greenway trail, Trebuchon said. The red, yellow, purple, green and orange shapes represent the social and cultural diversity of the city and the people who will be using the Greenway in the future, he said.

“It represents energy, vitality and it feels young and inclusive,” Trebuchon said.

The logo was designed by the Ann Marie Quill, the city’s Communications Manager. She was not paid extra for the work. “It was both a fun and meaningful project to work on,” she said.

The design was approved by the Peachtree Creek Greenway steering committee earlier this year, as well as by city leaders.

There will be three 8-foot-tall main entrance signs at the trailheads on the first mile between North Druid Hills and Briarwood roads: one on North Druid Hills Road, one at Corporate Boulevard adjacent to the Salvation Army property and one on the trailhead on Briarwood Road.

There will also be three 7-foot-tall kiosk signs along the trail route between North Druid Hills and Briarwood roads that will include trail rules and a statement about the mission of the Greenway. Those signs’ designs are still be finalized, Trebuchon said.

The kiosks will be lit up at night with internal LED lighting.

The first mile of the Greenway is slated to be completed by the end of this year.

Once considered a linear park, the Greenway has evolved over the years to become part of a regional trail plan for all of metro Atlanta. The planned Greenway includes a 12-mile multiuse trail connecting Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and north to Mercer University and beyond in unincorporated DeKalb County and eventually the Atlanta BeltLine.