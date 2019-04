The Sandy Springs Fire Rescue Department’s new trucks have arrived.

A new fire engine was put into service March 6 with a traditional fire department ceremony. The new truck was sprayed with water from the retiring engine as firefighters pushed the truck into the station, the department announced in a Facebook post.

A new tower truck, which has the tall bucket lift, has also arrived.

Both trucks are for Station 52, located at 135 Johnson Ferry Road, down the street from City Springs.