Fleetcor, a prominent corporate payment technology company, is moving its headquarters from a Peachtree Corners office park to Buckhead’s Terminus 100 tower, according to a press release.

Fleetcor plans to move late this year and will occupy 46,000 square feet in the skyscraper at Peachtree and Piedmont roads, according to the release. It will replace an office of the major consulting firm Bain & Company, which moved last year to Midtown.

“It is a terrific property and will bring a fresh, new energy to our staff as we continue the Fleetcor journey,” said Ron Clarke, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, in the release.

Colin Connolly, president and chief executive officer of tower owner Cousins Properties, expressed excitement about the move in the press release.

“We are excited about the level of activity that the Buckhead submarket, and the Piedmont Road corridor in particular, has seen in recent months largely driven by established technology-driven companies like Fleetcor,” Connolly said.

The reason for the relocation is unclear. A Cousins executive referred questions to Fleetcor, which did not immediately respond.

Another recent, major corporate relocation out of Gwinnett County was attributed to the proximity to MARTA, among other amenities. WestRock, a Fortune 500 firm specializing in paper and packaging, in 2017 moved its headquarters from Norcross to a Sandy Springs office complex that sits atop a MARTA station.