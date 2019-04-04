The annual restaurant-tasting event “Food That Rocks” will return to City Springs June 8.

The Sandy Springs event will feature tastings from local restaurants including il Giallo, Breadwinner Café, Henri’s Bakery, Cibo e Beve and Hearth Pizza Tavern, among others, according to a press release. The event will be held Saturday, June 9 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on the City Green, the park outside City Springs.

Two new restaurants that are part of the City Springs’ complex, Flower Child and The Select, which plans to open in April, will also be at the festival. Also on the list is The Springs Cinema & Tap House, a local movie theater that recently finished a massive renovation. Entertainment will include a live band and a DJ, the release said.

Food That Rocks is presented by Taste of Atlanta, a food and drink festival, and done in partnership with City Springs and Visit Sandy Springs, the city’s tourism agency, the release said. The event launched in 2016 and was created by Dale DeSena, a Sandy Springs resident, business owner and founder of Taste of Atlanta.

The event will benefit three charity organizations: the Community Assistant Center, which works to prevent homelessness and hunger in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody; Ian’s Friends Foundation, which funds pediatric brain tumor research; and Second Helpings Atlanta, which rescues extra food to deliver to those in need and reduce food waste.

The event is limited to age 21 and older. Tickets are available for $55 until April 4 and then go up to $65. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit foodthatrocks.org.