The city of Sandy Springs has announced a concert series on the City Green that will kick off with the unveiling of sculpture competition winners.

The free concert series, City Green Live, will be held on several Friday nights this summer. The first concert will be held May 24 on Memorial Day weekend with the Steep Canyon Rangers, a bluegrass band known for touring with comedian Steve Martin, a press release announced. The concerts will be held on the City Green, the public park outside the City Springs complex.

The city will debut Arts in the Open, a sculpture gallery in the park, at that concert. One of the city’s public art initiatives, the new public sculpture competition was created specifically to bring fine art to the parks and public spaces throughout the Sandy Springs and to the City Springs complex.

The theme for this year’s sculpture competition is: “Inspired. By Nature.” There were 135 submissions with nine finalists chosen, the release said.

For a complete list of bands and dates, visit citysprings.com.