The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

April 8-10, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 9-11, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12-14, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 6-7, southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 8-14, southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 12-14, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12-14, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Connector and I-285, two lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

April 12-14, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

April 6, northbound at Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and one left-turn lane, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6, southbound at Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 6-8, westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 9-13, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roswell Road ramp closures

April 8-9, entrance ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

GDOT has listed closures on Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, but did not specify the exact locations of the closures. The Abernathy Road closures are scheduled for April 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 6-7, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and the Mount Vernon Highway closures are scheduled for April 8-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On April 6-7, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Spalding Drive at Ga. 400 will have a lane shift to one right lane.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.