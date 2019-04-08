A groundbreaking for the additions coming to Brook Run Park — including two sports fields, a band shell performance area, a new picnic pavilion area and 9-hole disc golf course — is set for Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. The park is at 4770 North Peachtree Road and the public is invited.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on South Georgia Way, west of the Skate Park, where the future great lawn amenities will be built, including an amphitheater space.

Park construction is expected to impact the annual Lemonade Days festival set for April 24-28, according to the city. Some event and ride locations are expected to be moved to make way for construction work.

Construction will also mean that Brook Run Park facility rentals will cease after Lemonade Days and not be available again until March 30, 2020. The rental facilities at Pernoshal Park and Windwood Hollow Park will be available.

The Brook Run Park playground will remain open and accessible throughout construction. Food Truck Thursdays will also go on as in years past.

The Dog Park Brook Run Trail will remain open, with the possibility of intermittent closures. The city will post updated information on any closures on the city’s website at dunwoodyga.gov and social media channels.

The Brook Run Park groundbreaking ceremony follows the City Council’s approval to building within the city’s 75-foot stream buffer for the new athletic fields where soccer leagues are expected to play as well as other sports including lacrosse and football.

The additions were approved as part of the $7.6 million Brook Run Park master plan.