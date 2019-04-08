A man was shot to death at a Dunwoody apartment complex on the morning of April 8, according to police, who say they are still investigating.

Dunwoody Police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons said that police received multiple 911 calls around 5:20 a.m. “regarding a person screaming, then multiple gunshots” at the Arrive Perimeter apartments. On arrival, police found an unidentified man, suffering a gunshot wound, in the complex’s parking deck.

“Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased moments later,” Parsons said.

Arrive Perimeter is at 2000 Asbury Square, which is a complex driveway off Perimeter Center North.