Onward Reserve, a Buckhead-based men’s apparel brand with 11 stores across the Southeast, is moving its headquarters into a new spot at 116 Bennett St. on a future segment of the Atlanta BeltLine trail.

It’s an inside-Buckhead move for the company, which is currently headquarters above one of its own stores at 3072 Early St. That store will remain open, says Onward Reserve founder T.J. Callaway, who also lives in Buckhead.

“116 Bennett Street will be our new headquarters and will house our home office as well as our e-commerce fulfillment operation,” said Callaway in an email. “We will also have some flex/event space — giving us some room for future growth.”

The new location also will host Onward Reserve’s twice-a-year warehouse sale, with the first one coming in July.

Known for nightclubs, shops and the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia, Bennett Street is also pegged in preliminary designs for a segment of the BeltLine trail, connecting to the existing Northside Trail nearby in Atlanta Memorial Park. The BeltLine’s transit line is planned to run on a railroad corridor just behind the Bennett Street building. Onward Reserve is no stranger to the BeltLine boom, as it has a location in the Old Fourth Ward’s Ponce City Market.

“I am excited about all the work that has been done to improve the greater Memorial Park area and am glad to be a part of it,” said Callaway. “It will be very exciting for our new neighborhood and specifically for Bennett Street when the BeltLine ties into all the work that has been done by the PATH Foundation, the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation and others in and around Memorial Park.”

Onward Reserve bought the Bennett Street building on Feb. 15 for $2.5 million, according to Bull Realty, which negotiated the sale. The one-story, 13,600-square-foot building dates to 1940 and formerly housed an antique mall.

Callaway started the company that became Onward Reserve as an online shop in 2011 and opened the first store in Athens, Ga., in 2012. The company now has 11 locations – including in Thomasville, Ga.; North Carolina; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; and Washington, D.C. – and Callaway says it plans to open two to three more stores in the next 12 months. It continues to have a significant online and catalog-based sales business.

The company specializes in men’s apparel and related items from selected outside brands as well as its own products.