Cobb County officials are working to identify a body found April 6 in the Chattahoochee River along the Sandy Springs border.

Sandy Springs officials called the Cobb County Fire Department around noon for assistance in recovering a body in the area of Powers Ferry Road, which spans the river.

Officer Neil Penirelli of the Cobb County Police Department said the body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification, which authorities hope to have completed this week.