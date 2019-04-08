Rep. Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs) and the city’s parks director will be the speakers for the High Point Civic Association’s annual meeting April 10.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at Highpoint Episcopal Community Church, 4945 High Point Road in Sandy Springs, and begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social. Silcox and Recreation and Parks Director Michael Perry will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m.

City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio and police department representatives will also be in attendance. The city’s alarm ordinance and the upcoming new requirements are expected to be discussed, an announcement said.

Later in April, Silcox will speak about the Georgia Department of Transportation’s toll lanes project on Ga. 400 and I-285 at the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods’ annual meeting. Silcox has been trying to organize a meeting of top Sandy Springs officials, GDOT and possibly the general public to get “some straight answers” about the toll lanes.

The meeting will also elect civic association board members. For more information, visit highpointcivic.org.